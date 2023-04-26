Voters say neither Biden nor Trump should run in 2024

About half of US Democrats say President Joe Biden should not seek re-election next year and that he is too old to run, a worrisome sign for the 80-year-old, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The three-day opinion poll completed on Monday, a day before he announced his re-election bid, showed an American public unenthused by the prospect of a rematch between Biden and his predecessor and current leading Republican rival, Donald Trump, with about two-thirds of respondents overall not wanting either to run again in 2024.

Among their own parties, 44% of registered Democratic respondents said Biden should not seek a second term, compared to 34% of Republicans who said Trump should not run again, according to the national poll.