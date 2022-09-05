Canada's worst mass killing incidents

Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were last seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Below are some of Canada's biggest mass killing incidents:

PORTAPIQUE, NOVA SCOTIA: April 2020 - A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a police officer killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in the country's worst modern-era mass shooting.

TORONTO, ONTARIO: July 2018 - A man walked down a busy Toronto street, shooting randomly into restaurants. He killed two people and wounded 13 before turning his gun on himself.