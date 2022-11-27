    বাংলা

    Musk says he will support DeSantis if Florida governor runs for president

    Elon Musk, who is white, grew up in South Africa. When asked about his support, DeSantis joked, 'I welcome support from African-Americans'

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 04:39 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 04:39 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president.

    DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party's top rising star.

    Political pundits have been doling out high marks to DeSantis, who is seen as a potential challenger to former president Donald Trump in the 2024 field of Republican presidential candidates. Trump announced 10 days ago he was running for election again in 2024.

    "My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," Musk said on Twitter.

    "Yes", he replied in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

    "As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump," the Twitter owner said.

    Musk had previously said in June he was leaning towards supporting DeSantis for president in 2024, and added the Florida governor would easily defeat Biden in the election.

    When asked back then about Musk's support, DeSantis joked, "I welcome support from African-Americans, what can I say." Musk, who is white, grew up in South Africa.

    DeSantis is especially popular with conservatives for taking the lead on culture war issues concerning race and gender. His governorship has been marked by his rejection of pandemic-related health restrictions, passage of a law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, and a feud with Walt Disney over the law.

    Musk urged Americans to elect a Republican Congress in the US midterm elections earlier this month to counterbalance Biden's Democrats. However, the Democrats defied Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterms and retained control of the Senate while the Republicans only won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    3 killed, 8 injured in Brazil school shooting
    Local police said they initially suspected the shooter was a student at one of the two schools that came under attack
    Police walk through the parking lot after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, US November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jay Paul/File Photo
    Walmart gunman railed at co-workers before shooting
    He left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees who he felt had mocked and betrayed him
    People protest against Peru's President Pedro Castillo and his government, in Lima, Peru Nov 20, 2022.
    Peru's PM resigns after Congress refuses call for confidence vote
    President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation and will reshuffle his Cabinet once again
    Pairs of women's red shoes are displayed during the "Day without women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar 9, 2020.
    Only 13% of women in Mexico report assault by partner: survey
    The survey, which covered women and girls aged 15 and older, recorded highest rates of violence among those aged up to their mid-twenties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher