    বাংলা

    US presidential hopeful DeSantis criticised over 'homophobic' video

    The video criticised by LGBT groups featured a montage of muscle-bound men and bolts of electricity flying from DeSantis' eyes

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 07:15 AM

     Gay Republicans criticised as "homophobic" a video posted by Republican presidential candidate Ron De

    Santis' campaign highlighting rival Donald Trump's past statements in support of gay rights, and the former president declined at a rally on Saturday to respond to the attack.

    Florida Governor DeSantis' campaign posted the video on Twitter late on Friday, saying it marked the end of a month of LGBTQ+ pride celebrations.

    "To wrap up Pride Month, let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it," the campaign said in presenting the video. It contrasted Trump's 2016 pledge to "do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens" with DeSantis' own hardline conservatism regarding transgender and other LGBTQ+ rights.

    It was unclear who originally produced the video, which featured a montage of muscle-bound men, bolts of electricity flying from DeSantis' eyes, and activists lamenting what they characterised as his efforts to restrict transgender rights.

    "This is undeniably homophobic," Richard Grenell - who was the first openly gay White House Cabinet official as acting director of national intelligence during Trump's 2017-2021 administration - said on Twitter late on Friday.

    As governor, DeSantis has backed state laws aimed at restricting medical treatment for transgender children and barring minors from attending drag shows in Florida.

    His campaign did not respond on Saturday to a request for comment.

    At a rally in Pickens, South Carolina, Trump did not acknowledge the broadside from the campaign for DeSantis, who trails far behind the former president in public opinion polls and is working to build support with hard-right positions on abortion, transgender rights and other issues.

    Instead, Trump, over the course of an hour-long campaign speech, repeatedly criticised sporting events that have allowed transgender women to participate in women's competitions.

    "I will keep men out of women's sports," he vowed.

    Trump pledged at the 2016 Republican National Convention to protect gay rights. But, as president, he was criticised when he banned transgender people from serving in the military and his administration proposed stripping protections for transgender people facing healthcare discrimination.

    Asked on Saturday for a comment on the video, Trump's campaign pointed to a tweet posted Friday night in which Trump adviser Jason Miller said "somebody's getting fired" over the DeSantis campaign's post. Miller did not elaborate.

    The Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative group that advocates for gay rights, said Republicans need to stand up against "radical Left gays" but that DeSantis had gone too far.

    "DeSantis and his team can't tell the difference between commonsense gays and the radical Left gays," the group said in a tweet late on Friday, saying the presidential hopeful "has just ventured into homophobic territory."

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon in Concord, New Hampshire, US, Jun 27, 2023.
    Trump, DeSantis allies drive a 2024 election spending spree
    The groups pumped over $30 million into the 2024 Republican presidential race, more than five times the spending by all outside groups at the same point in the 2020 campaign
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Novi, Michigan, US, Jun 25, 2023.
    Trump team lobbying for rule changes to boost his 2024 chances
    The former US president is leveraging his connections to loyalists in key primary states to lobby for voting rules and dates that could cement his front-runner status in the race
    Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign event at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge in Salem, New Hampshire, US, Jun 1, 2023.
    With apparently fake photos of Trump, DeSantis raises AI ante
    A person with knowledge of the DeSantis campaign operation said the Trump side had been "continuously posting fake images to smear the governor"
    Former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, US, Nov 7, 2022 and Tampa, Florida, US, Nov 8, 2022 in a combination of file photos.
    DeSantis chooses his words carefully in war with Trump
    Trump’s camp has tried to do the same to DeSantis, calling him a ‘swamp puppet’ and playing down his accomplishments as Florida’s governor

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan