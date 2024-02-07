Biden blames Trump for sinking bipartisan immigration bill

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and vowed to hit the road to remind voters who was to blame if it fails.

"All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said. "Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically."

Concerns over immigration have become a top issue in this year's election campaign, with Trump preparing for a likely November rematch with Biden. Trump has been pushing congressional Republicans to reject the bipartisan border security deal unveiled on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden's vow to make the Republican ex-president's efforts to kill the bill a major theme of his reelection campaign is a risky bet given polls showing that Americans give Biden low grades for his handling of border security and immigration.

The Democratic president's approval rating sank to 38% in January as concerns over immigration flared, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.