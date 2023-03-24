Tethered together, Biden and Harris move toward 2024 re-election run

When Biden picked Harris, only the second Black woman ever elected to the US Senate, she was more popular than he was with women, young voters and even some Republicans, an August 2020 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

As vice president, though, she has a 39% favorability rating, according to an average by polling aggregator RealClearPolitics, below Biden's 42.3%.

Some Democrats, including people who have worked in Biden's West Wing, expressed disappointment that Harris has not stepped up more on critical issues, taking advantage of her platform and inoculating herself -- and her running mate -- against the criticism that could overshadow their next campaign.

"I think this is actually one of the fundamental strategic challenges for (Biden) ... how to navigate this," said one Democrat with close ties to the White House, noting the implausibility of replacing Harris on the presidential ticket. "It's almost impossible for them to make a change."

Biden could lose crucial votes if he were to drop Harris, who is both the first Black and Asian-American US vice president.

"You cannot replace your first Black woman vice president and think that Black people and women are going to just vote for you," the former White House official said. "He needs her."

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Biden and Harris have said they will run together.

2024 A MOMENT TO SHINE?

While the vice president has disappointed some inside her party, Democrats see opportunity in the 2024 race.

Harris is expected to campaign vigorously, including with women and minority groups, constituencies with whom she has connected as vice president.

"The re-election could be her moment to shine," said Democratic strategist Lis Smith. "She is at her best when she gets back to her prosecutorial roots and when she can really make a case, and Democrats are going to need to make one hell of a case to win in 2024."

Aides and supporters of Harris, California's former attorney general, say she has been a big booster of Biden's agenda. She has highlighted efforts to protect women's reproductive rights, bolster small businesses and fight climate change -- all issues that will feature in the 2024 campaign.

"The vice president's job really is to make sure that you carry the mission of the administration forward and she has done that very successfully around the country. Unfortunately ... I don't think she gets the credit in the public eye she deserves," outgoing Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said.

Connecting with party leaders is key in Washington, but Harris does not go out much in town, and Democratic strategist Bud Jackson said she has not "lit a fire" under the Democratic establishment.

"In a Machiavellian sense, Democrats think that Biden is hopefully fine for another term and we don't have to worry about the second-in-command, because I think, in our mind, Biden lasts another term and then Harris is not the preordained Democratic nominee (for 2028)," Jackson said.

"Some of this lack of enthusiasm is unrealistic expectations that she was going to be some kind of rock star as vice president, and that's not fair to expect."

ISSUES ON BIDEN'S PLATE

People close to them say Biden and Harris like each other and get along well.

"They have a great relationship. He leans on her a lot," said Cedric Richmond, a former congressman and former senior adviser in Biden's White House. "People consistently underestimate both of them, and they consistently prove people wrong."

Asked if there were any discussion of removing her from the ticket, Richmond said: "I would adamantly say that the answer is: Hell no!"

Harris used to meet weekly with Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain, and now meets regularly with his successor, Jeff Zients, and has a good relationship with senior adviser Anita Dunn -- all important allies in Biden's orbit.

Zients, who spearheaded Biden's COVID-19 response at the beginning of the administration, said Harris led on pressing for equity among racial and ethnic groups in how vaccines were distributed. "She's doing so much heavy lifting and doing it so well," he said. "I can't imagine doing everything the president's doing without that partnership front and center."

But some who work in or have worked in his West Wing said her engagement on policy was lacking.

"A point of tension in their relationship is that I don't think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate," a second former White House official said, adding a "fear of messing up" had led Harris to be late to the game on important issues.