'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died, video shows

Officers are then seen entering the establishment, where they find Tyson standing at the bar. An altercation ensued as they attempted to grab his arms, and he repeatedly shouts "They are trying to kill me" and "Call the sheriff."

Officers wrestled Tyson to the ground and handcuffed him. One of them is seen placing a knee on his back near his neck for about 30 seconds.

Tyson can be heard repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe. I can't... get off my neck," as an officer yells "Calm down" and "You're fine" before standing up.

The video next shows Tyson lying motionless, face down on the floor for about six minutes, while officers speak with bar patrons.

The officers then check on Tyson, who appears to be unresponsive. They can be heard saying, "Is he breathing?" and "Does he have a pulse?"

Eight minutes after the officers handcuffed Tyson, they remove the cuffs and begin CPR. Paramedics then arrive at the scene and take Tyson out of the bar on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance, the video shows.

Tyson died at a local hospital, according to WKYC, an NBC affiliate in Cleveland. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The official cause of death has not been determined.

The incident is reminiscent of Floyd's deadly encounter with Minneapolis police four years ago. A cellphone video of Floyd's killing, which went viral, unleashed a wave of protests worldwide against police brutality and racism.