Weiss filed criminal tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden in June, but a federal judge rejected a proposed plea deal. Weiss said in a court filing on Friday that the two sides are at an impasse and a trial is likely.

Weiss, originally appointed to his position as US Attorney for Delaware by Republican President Donald Trump, began investigating Hunter Biden in 2019. He was allowed to stay on during the Biden administration. His appointment as special counsel gives him more independence than federal prosecutors usually enjoy.

It is not clear whether the appointment is in response to political pressure from Republicans, or whether it signals a broader investigation of Hunter Biden's business dealings that could lead to further criminal charges.

Weiss will produce a report when his work is done, Garland said, and the Justice Department will make as much of it public as is possible.

"The appointment of Mr Weiss reinforces for the American people the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland said at a news conference. He did not take questions.

Garland said Weiss had requested the appointment earlier in the week.