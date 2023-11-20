Trump wins Texas governor Abbott's endorsement at US-Mexico border

Republican Donald Trump won the endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott at an event near the US-Mexico border on Sunday, a location meant to highlight the former US president's plans to crack down on immigration if he wins the 2024 election.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden next year, travelled to Edinburg, Texas, with Abbott to visit Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and other service members stationed there.

Abbott said Biden's border policies pose a danger to communities across the United States. He credited Trump with cutting border crossings to the lowest point in decades during his presidency.

"I'm here to tell you that there is no way, no way that America can continue under the leadership of Joe Biden as our president. We need a president who's going to secure the border," Abbott said.