Trump, Haley duke it out in New Hampshire ahead of critical primary vote

Haley has stepped up her attacks on Trump in recent days with a late-in-the-game move to draw contrasts with a businessman and politician whose time in the White House was characterized by chaos and who faces four criminal cases, including for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost to now President Joe Biden.

Despite her shift, some Republican and independent voters say Haley should go further with her criticisms and that she has not hit her main rival hard enough throughout her campaign.

"I think Trump needs to be put in his place," said Chris Jay, 57, a Republican who said he was leaning toward Haley but wanted her to lob more head-on attacks at the former president.

Haley on Saturday knocked Trump, 77, for his age after he seemingly confused her with former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Haley also criticized Trump for his affinity for strongmen such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Trump, she said at a campaign event in Keene, New Hampshire on Saturday, “needs to stop praising dictators.” She said as his UN ambassador, she tried to break up his “bromance” with Putin.