Republican-majority US House takes step toward vote on Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans in the US House of Representatives took a procedural step on Thursday toward voting to authorise their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, an escalation of a Republican probe the White House has dismissed as baseless.

House Republicans accuse the Democratic president and his family of improperly profiting from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president during President Barack Obama's 2009-2017 administration.

They have also accused the US Department of Justice of inappropriately interfering with an investigation into Biden's businessman son Hunter Biden. The Justice Department denies wrongdoing.

Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong on Thursday introduced a 14-page resolution that would allow the full House to vote on authorising the probe.

It was not immediately clear when the resolution would go to the floor for a vote in the full House. Representatives for House Speaker Mike Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

House Republicans have so far failed to produce evidence tying Biden's actions as vice president to his son's businesses, and it is unlikely that the Senate, where Biden's Democratic Party holds a slim majority, would vote to convict the president if the House did pass articles of impeachment.

"Voting to launch an impeachment inquiry will not change the fact that, following many months of endless investigation by House Republicans (during) this Congress and by Senate Republicans in 2020, the evidence plainly shows no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, much less an impeachable offence," said Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.