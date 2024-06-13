Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Argentine Senate passes Milei reform bill as protests rage outside

The senators are now set to vote on each article of the package designed to boost investment by privatising state entities and providing incentives for businesses

Argentine Senate passes Milei reform bill as protests rage

Nicolás Misculin and Eliana Raszewski

Reuters

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Japan cats get healthcare help from AI
Japan cats get healthcare help from AI
Fear at border as blasts heard in Myanmar
Fear at border as blasts heard in Myanmar
'Inside Out 2' explores new feelings for teenager Riley
'Inside Out 2' explores new feelings for teenager Riley
'Immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity: UN
'Immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity: UN
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More