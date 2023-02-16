Biden takes aim at Republican spending cuts plan

President Joe Biden, armed with a new team of economic advisers, took aim on Wednesday at Republican plans to cut US spending as his administration gears up for a huge fight to preserve the outlays he credits with fuelling an American recovery.

At issue is Republicans' refusal to raise the statutory $31.4 trillion US debt limit unless Biden agrees to spending cuts. The White House has said such measures will only be discussed after the debt ceiling is lifted.

With his own approval ratings now at 36% despite 53-year low unemployment and rising consumer sentiment, Biden sought to flip the script and point the finger at a Republican agenda that he said would amount to a giveaway to the super-wealthy, big corporations and big pharmaceutical companies.

In a speech at a union hall in suburban Maryland, Biden accused Republicans, who now control the House of Representatives, of pushing him to agree to spending cuts, while their own plans would add $3 trillion to the debt.

"How are they going to make these numbers not add up? here's the deal - if Republicans try to take away people's health care, increase costs for middle-class families or push Americans into poverty, I'm going to stop them," Biden said.