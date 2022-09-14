Smugglers put migrants in suitcases, empty water tanks, US prosecutors allege

US authorities unveiled indictments on Tuesday of a lucrative human smuggling operation that allegedly included moving migrants in suitcases and water tanks from the US-Mexico border, as the Biden administration cracks down on groups fueling a record number of border crossings.

Eight people, mostly US citizens, were indicted for their roles in smuggling hundreds of people, some hidden in wooden crates on tractor-trailers with little ventilation, according to US officials and related court documents. Another six co-conspirators were cited in the court record.

The indictments are part of a broader effort by US President Joe Biden's administration to disrupt smuggling networks as border arrests near 2 million this fiscal year, which began last October.