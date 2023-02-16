One killed, three wounded in US mall shooting

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.

One suspect was in custody and police were looking for another possible suspect, police spokesman Robert Gomez told reporters. The motive remained unknown.

"It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic," Gomez said.

Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

News video showed the parking lot filling with patrol cars, their lights flashing.