Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after mass shooting

The district said it suspended all activities of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department "for a period of time," while two officers, Lieutenant Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller, were placed on administrative leave.

The police department has been under investigation for its response to the shooting in May, including delays by officers in reaching the gunman while he was holed up in a classroom.

The school district said it requested additional officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide campus security.