    বাংলা

    Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after mass shooting

    The police department has been under investigation for its response to the shooting five months ago, including delays in reaching the gunman while he was holed up in a classroom

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 06:22 PM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 06:22 PM

    The school district in Uvalde, Texas, suspended its entire police force on Friday, five months after a mass shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the district said in a statement.

    The district said it suspended all activities of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department "for a period of time," while two officers, Lieutenant Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller, were placed on administrative leave.

    The police department has been under investigation for its response to the shooting in May, including delays by officers in reaching the gunman while he was holed up in a classroom.

    The school district said it requested additional officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide campus security.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man arrested after Las Vegas stabbing leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded
    Man arrested after Las Vegas stabbing leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded
    The suspect, believed to be in his early 30s, used a large knife with a long blade to attack tourists and local residents
    California family kidnapped on Monday found dead, Sheriff says
    Kidnapped California family found dead: Sheriff
    Four members of a family were found dead in a rural area after they were abducted in the city of Merced
    Haiti's PM Henry calls for foreign help amid gang blockade
    Haiti PM calls for foreign help amid gang blockade
    The blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water
    Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records
    Trump seeks SC intervention over seized classified records
    He filed an emergency request to block part of a lower court's ruling that prevented an independent arbiter from vetting more than 100 'classified' documents

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher