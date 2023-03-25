    বাংলা

    At least 23 killed in US tornado and storms: state officials

    Four people were missing as search and rescue teams combed through the destruction looking for survivors after the storm struck Silver City in Western Mississippi

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 10:38 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 12:12 PM

    At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, the state's emergency management agency said after the twister left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km).

    Four people were missing as search and rescue teams combed through the destruction looking for survivors after the storm struck Silver City in Western Mississippi, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a series of tweets.

    "Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," it said, referring to the death toll.

