Quebec wants to end politicians’ mandatory oath to King Charles

Quebec is ready to introduce legislation that would stop requiring elected officials to swear an oath to Britain's King Charles in the mostly French-speaking Canadian province's national assembly, a government official said on Wednesday.

Britain colonized Canada beginning in the late 1500s, eventually defeating French colonists who had mostly settled in Quebec. Canada remained part of the British empire until 1982. Now it is a member of the Commonwealth, made up mostly of former empire countries that have or had the British monarch as head of state.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, parliamentary leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government, said they are ready to introduce a bill that would end the requirement, which critics call outdated.

The oath could instead be optional, a government spokesperson said.

"I think Quebecers are behind us," Jolin-Barrette told reporters in Quebec City. "We can do this quickly together."