Thousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire grows quickly

Fuelled by extreme heat and tinder dry forests and underbrush, a wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park spread overnight, quickly turning into one of the largest fires of the year and forcing thousands of residents to be evacuated from their homes, fire officials said.

Authorities said the Oak Fire, which is zero percent contained, was threatening to destroy about 2,000 homes on Saturday and some 3,000 people were evacuated. By early Sunday, media reports said 6,000 people had been told to leave.

The cause of the fire, which started on Friday and has burned approximately 14,281 acres, is under investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).