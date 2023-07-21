White House regrets Kissinger had better access in Beijing than current US officials

The White House on Thursday expressed regret that Henry Kissinger was able to get more of an audience in Beijing than some sitting US officials, after the former top diplomat held talks in China.

Kissinger -- an architect of normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford -- was welcomed warmly as an "old friend" by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday amid efforts by Beijing and Washington to mend frayed ties.

The White House said it was aware of the trip but that it was a private visit by a citizen.

As part of those meetings, Kissinger, 100, also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and with defense minister Li Shangfu, who has declined direct talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

General Li, appointed in March, remains sanctioned by the US over his role in a 2017 weapons purchase from Russia's largest arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they want those sanctions, imposed in 2018, dropped to facilitate discussions.

"It's unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with the defense minister and have a communication and the United States can't," said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.