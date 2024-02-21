    বাংলা

    US expands visa restrictions on transportation operators over migration

    The increase in migrants seeking to cross the border from Mexico has become a top issue before the US election

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 04:15 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 04:15 PM

    The United States on Wednesdayexpanded visa restrictions for transportation operators "facilitating irregular migration", as the Biden administration aims to tackle a record number of migrants illegally crossing the southern US border. 

    The restrictions will now also target "owners, executives, and senior officials of charter flight, ground, and maritime transportation companies providing transportation services designed for use primarily by persons intending to migrate irregularly to the United States," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

    In November, the department announced visa restrictions targeting individuals operating charter flights into Nicaragua for migrants heading towards the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    The increase in migrants seeking to cross the US border from Mexico has become a top issue as U.S. President Joe Biden seeks reelection, withformer President Donald Trumpmaking it a major focus of his campaign to challenge Biden.

    RELATED STORIES
    Money laundering probe against S Alam underway: BFIU chief
    S Alam money laundering probe underway: BFIU chief
    The High Court directed an investigation into the claims that Alam bought huge amounts of properties abroad without the central bank's permission
    Israeli troops stand guard near a shooting scene in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Feb 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
    Biden issues order targeting Jewish settler violence
    The order aims to punish Jewish settlers who attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank following the Oct 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel
    President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022. PRASETYO UTOMO/G20 Media Centre/Handout via REUTERS
    US approves $4bn sale of armed drones to India
    India has long expressed interest in buying large, armed drones from the United States
    S Iswaran, Singapore's former transport minister, arrives at the State Courts with his legal team, including Senior Counsel Davinder Singh (L), in Singapore, Jan 18, 2024.
    Singapore minister charged with corruption in rare case
    The CPIB said Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including corruption and obstructing the course of justice

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps