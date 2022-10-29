Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday's tense runoff vote.

Polls suggest Lula is the slight favourite to come back for a third term, capping a remarkable political renaissance after his jailing on graft convictions that were overturned. But Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first-round vote this month, and many analysts say the election could go either way.

During Friday's free-wheeling debate, the deeply polarising figures attacked each other's character and record, accused each other of lying and refused repeatedly to answer each other's questions.