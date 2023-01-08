Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants, but Republicans are his biggest wall

President Joe Biden will visit the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office nearly two years ago, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a reelection bid.

Biden on Thursday announced fresh plans to block Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the US-Mexico border, expanding the nationalities of migrants who can be expelled back to Mexico, and the visit to El Paso, Texas, isn't expected to yield any new policy breakthroughs.

Instead, it is meant to demonstrate that the US president is taking the issue seriously, stop nagging questions about when he plans to visit, shore up relations with border patrol, and potentially give him another chance to push Congress to pass new laws to fix a broken system.

However, Republicans' newly assumed control of the House of Representatives essentially blocks prospects for any legislative fixes, leaving Biden with few good options.

"The trip is recognition that this is a serious issue, one with real hardships, but it's also one that will only get solved with the help of Republicans, said Karen Finney, a Democratic consultant.

Republicans have continually used the border issue as a cudgel against Biden, blaming him for failing to crack down harder. And with a thin Republican majority in the House that gives the party's hardliners greater clout, there is little hope for compromise.