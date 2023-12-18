    বাংলা

    Biden safe after car collides with motorcade

    A car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of the president's security detail, a witness said

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 05:29 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 05:29 AM

    President Joe Biden was safe on Sunday night after a car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of the president's security detail, a Reuters witness said.

    Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just left his campaign headquarters when the collision occurred. Jill Biden was also safe following the incident, the witness said.

    The Bidens had emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in rainy downtown Wilmington at 8:07 pm (0107 GMT) after having a meal with members of his re-election team at the time of the incident, according to the White House press pool report.

    Moments after Biden responded to a question from a reporter a silver sedan with Delaware licence plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters, the pool report stated.

    Television footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact.

    The silver sedan, which sustained damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by security officers after it stopped. Agents cornered the car and pulled weapons on the driver, who held his hands up.

    The Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington following the incident, the witness said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 12, 2023.
    Biden impeachment inquiry authorised by House
    The White House has dismissed the inquiry as unsubstantiated by facts and politically motivated
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks, following a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, during a press conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts, US, Nov 26, 2023.
    Biden says Netanyahu must change, Israel losing support
    Biden's remarks were his most critical to date of Netanyahu's handling of Israel's war in Gaza
    Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, walks with family members in Nantucket, Massachusetts, US November 24, 2023.
    Hunter Biden hit with federal charges for evading tax
    Hunter Biden, 53, was hit with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to an indictment filed in US District Court, Central District of California
    U.S. President Joe Biden looks up while addressing the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2023.
    US House takes step toward vote on Biden impeachment inquiry
    House Republicans accuse the Democratic president and his family of improperly profiting from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president during the Obama administration

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury