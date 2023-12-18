Biden safe after car collides with motorcade

President Joe Biden was safe on Sunday night after a car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of the president's security detail, a Reuters witness said.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just left his campaign headquarters when the collision occurred. Jill Biden was also safe following the incident, the witness said.

The Bidens had emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in rainy downtown Wilmington at 8:07 pm (0107 GMT) after having a meal with members of his re-election team at the time of the incident, according to the White House press pool report.