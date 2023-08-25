    বাংলা

    Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

    With his post appealing for donations, Trump reclaimed direct access to the public on the platform that banned him following the Jan 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 04:34 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 04:34 AM

    Former President Donald Trump returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post on Thursday showing his mug shot from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day.

    With his post appealing for donations, Trump reclaimed direct access to the public on the platform that banned him following the Jan 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

    On Nov. 19 the San Francisco-based app reversed its position under billionaire Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” who bought Twitter on Oct 2.

    Trump, who had over 88 million followers when Twitter banned him, posted a photo on Thursday of the mug shot with the words: "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!" The post garnered more than 14 million views 50 minutes after going live.

    Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in January 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol.

    He used Twitter and other social media platforms to claim his defeat in the 2020 election was due to widespread voter fraud and to share other conspiracy theories.

    On Nov 15 Trump launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024.

    On Wednesday, Trump opted out of a Republican primary debate on Fox News, attracting millions of viewers who watched - or at least scrolled by - a rival interview on X.

    That 46-minute conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson had drawn nearly 250 million views as of Thursday night, according to the site's statistics.

    On Thursday evening, Trump broke from a vow that he would stick exclusively with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup. Trump had 6.4 million followers on Truth Social as of Thursday.

    Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. The former president has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticise his opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.

    A year ago, TMTG announced a deal to go public by merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The deal – which would infuse TMTG with $1.3 billion in cash – is now in doubt amid investigations by the Department of Justice and SEC, which have delayed its closing.

    Trump's company faces a crucial deadline when shareholders of DWAC have until 10 am, Sept 5 to vote to extend the period of time DWAC has to complete its merger with TMTG. If DWAC does not get the votes, the SPAC will liquidate on Sept 8.

    Trump sued Twitter in 2021 over his suspension from the platform, arguing the move violated his right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

    A US judge in California dismissed the case, and a federal appeals court in Pasadena, California, is set to take up the dispute on Oct 4. Attorneys for Trump have said his claims are still viable, and can be ruled on by the appeals court, despite his reinstatement to the platform.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against him and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, Aug 24, 2023.
    Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail
    A Republican former congressional candidate said they want to use the photo on a T-shirt, adding, "It would be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa"
    Former US President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against him and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, Aug 24, 2023.
    Trump's Georgia jailhouse mug shot makes history
    Donald Trump had already made history as the first former US president to face criminal charges - not once but four times
    Former US President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith are seen in a combination of file photos in Washington, US, in 2023. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis, Kevin Wurm/File Photo
    US obtained search warrant for Trump's Twitter account
    Republican Trump last week pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged him with plotting to overturn his November 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, US, Jul 7, 2023.
    Trump loses bid for new trial in Carroll abuse case
    A federal judge rejected his request for a new trial after a jury found the former US president liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps