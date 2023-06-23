US Supreme Court upholds law against encouraging illegal immigration

A federal law that makes it a crime for a person to encourage illegal immigration does not violate constitutional free speech protections, the US Supreme Court ruled on Friday in upholding the decades-old measure defended by President Joe Biden's administration.

The 7-2 ruling overturned a lower court's decision to strike down the provision, part of a larger immigration statute, in a case involving a California man named Helaman Hansen who deceived immigrants through a phony "adult adoption" program. The lower court had ruled that the law was overly broad because it may criminalize speech protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment.

The measure bars inducing or encouraging noncitizens "to come to, enter or reside" in the United States illegally, including for financial gain.