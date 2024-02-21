Two men charged with murder in shooting near Kansas City's Super Bowl rally

Two men are charged with murder for a gunfight on the fringe of a Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed one person and wounded more than 20 others, including the suspects, in a quarrel over eye contact, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Their arrests - one charged on Tuesday, the other on Feb 17 - brought to four the number of suspects facing prosecution in the Valentine's Day shooting. Two teenagers were taken into custody last week and charged as juveniles in family court with firearms offenses and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors have said they would seek to also charge the two minors as adults, and that the investigation was continuing.

The two latest suspects, identified as Dominic Miller, 18, of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays, 23, of suburban Raytown, each faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

An account of the bloodshed pieced together from witnesses and video footage determined the violence started when Mays and a group of individuals who confronted him "began arguing about why they were staring at each other," police said in a sworn affidavit filed with the charges.

"According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms," the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said in a separate statement. It added: "A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area."

At a brief news conference announcing the charges, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the investigation showed the violence stemmed from an argument between Mays and another person who was a stranger to him.