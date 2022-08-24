US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a US official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago.

The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine's independence day on Wednesday.

The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.