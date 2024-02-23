    বাংলা

    US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday

    The action, taken in partnership with other countries, will target Russia's military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants

    Daphne PsaledakisAndrea Shalal and David Lawder, Reuters
    Published : 23 Feb 2024, 03:20 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2024, 03:20 AM

    The United States will impose sanctions on over 500 targets on Friday in action marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

    The action, taken in partnership with other countries, will target Russia's military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants, Adeyemo said, as Washington seeks to hold Russia to account over the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

    "Tomorrow we'll release hundreds of sanctions just here in the United States, but it's important to step back and remember that it's not just America taking these actions," Adeyemo said.

    The package will be the latest of thousands of sanctions targeting Moscow announced by the United States and its allies following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and destroyed cities.

    The new penalties come as the US and its allies look to maintain pressure on Russia, despite doubts over whether the US Congress will approve additional security assistance for Kyiv.

    President Joe Biden's administration has exhausted money previously approved for Ukraine, and a request for additional funds is languishing in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

    "Sanctions and export controls are geared towards slowing Russia down, making it harder for them to fight their war of choice in Ukraine," Adeyemo said.

    "But ultimately, in order to speed Ukraine up, to give them the ability to defend themselves, Congress needs to act to give Ukraine the resources that they need and the weapons they need."

    Experts have warned that the sanctions are not enough to stop Moscow's attacks.

    "What Congress does to pass additional military assistance to Ukraine is going to matter far, far more than anything else they could do on the sanctions front," Peter Harrell, a former National Security Council official, said.

    The Treasury Department in December said Russia's economy had been hit by the sanctions, contracting by 2.1% in 2022.

    Russia's economy is over 5% smaller than had been predicted prior, Rachel Lyngaas, the Chief Sanctions Economist, said on Treasury's website.

    Still, Russia's economy has performed above expectations, with the International Monetary Fund in January forecasting 2.6% GDP growth for 2024 - a 1.5 percentage point upgrade from an October estimate - after solid 3.0% growth in 2023.

    But IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday it was "clear that Russia is now in a war economy," with military expenditures boosting weapons production, government social transfers propping up consumption and inflation that is rising, despite declines elsewhere.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a picture of a TU-160M nuclear bomber during a visit to the Gorbunov Aviation factory in Kazan, Russia January 25, 2018.
    Putin sends signal to West with flight on nuclear-capable bomber
    The Tu-160M is capable of carrying 12 short-range nuclear missiles and can fly 12,000 km nonstop without refuelling
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 13, 2024.
    Putin says he prefers 'more predictable' Biden over Trump
    Putin also said that Russia would work with any US president who the American people have confidence in
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with US television host Tucker Carlson in Moscow, Russia, February 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video released February 8, 2024.
    Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia: Putin
    Putin said in an interview aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests "to the end" but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine
    Putin and Xi reject US 'interference', praise their own cooperation: Kremlin
    Putin, Xi reject US interference: Kremlin
    They discussed the situation in Ukraine and conflict resolution in the Middle East and agreed to continue bilateral contacts

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps