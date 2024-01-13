Blizzard strikes US Midwest, cancelling flights and disrupting presidential campaign

Blizzards arrived in much of the upper Midwest on Friday morning with heavy snows and fierce winds of up to 60 miles per hour that were expected to continue into Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

More than 133,000 homes and businesses lost power in Michigan, according to data from PowerOutage.US. The lights went out for another 150,000-plus customers in Wisconsin, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"This storm system is definitely dangerous," said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the NWS' Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. The service cautioned against unnecessary travel, noting that visibility on some roads in Chicago was less than half a mile.

Taylor warned of risks of frostbite and hypothermia in Iowa, where temperatures for most of the state were forecast to drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18 degrees Celsius).