Deeply divided, Brazilians abroad join long queues to vote in tense presidential runoff

Brazilian Ieda Ferreira woke up at the crack of dawn to join a long queue in Portugal's capital Lisbon, her home for the past five years, to vote in her country's presidential runoff. Brazil, she said, was more divided than ever.

"Brazil has become very polarised," said the 46-year-old, who wore all red, the colour of Brazil's leftist Workers Party led by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "The government in power ... preaches hate and violence."

Ferreira is one of tens of thousands in Lisbon, the city with the largest number of Brazilian voters outside the South American nation, queuing to cast their ballots in a tense race between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro.