Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

Police detained the driver of a box truck on Monday night after the vehicle crashed into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a US Secret Service spokesperson said.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service, the Washington Post reported, citing a hotel official.

WUSA television showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards, with uniformed law-enforcement officers and a dog approaching the vehicle. A remote-controlled robot pried open the truck's rear door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.