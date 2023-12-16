Hispanic support for Trump raises red flag for Biden

KNOCKING ON DOORS

Pena used a campaign strategy that Republicans have been executing for several years to attract more Hispanic voters: show visibility in working-class neighbourhoods, run more Spanish-language TV and radio ads, open Spanish-speaking offices, and try to convince voters that Republicans can improve their lot more than Democrats.

The Republican National Committee opened Hispanic community centres in 19 states in 2022 - including two in Arizona - where volunteers were trained to door-knock and make calls in Spanish.

In Arizona, Republicans have backed legislation they believe appeals to working-class Hispanics, including the "Tamale bill" that would have relaxed rules around the selling of food made in home kitchens. The state's Democratic governor vetoed the measure this year on health-and safety grounds.

Pena said she knocked on hundreds of doors in working-class areas in small cities such as San Luis with a message focused on improving schools, lowering prices, and love of family. She heard worries from voters about social policies backed by many Democrats, including gender-neutral bathrooms in schools.

"They saw I was a Republican, and it was a new perspective for a lot of people," Pena said, because few had spoken at length to a Republican candidate before.

Pena's victory was a minor political earthquake in Arizona. Democrats expected to win both the district's seats, which would have created a 30-30 tie in the state House of Representatives, robbing Republicans of their majority.

Pena defeated Democrat Jesus Lugo Jr by just over 3,000 votes, 4% of the vote.

Democrats say they have made similar on-the-ground campaign efforts. Lugo, a social worker, told Reuters he ran on a platform of reducing homelessness, domestic violence, substance abuse, increasing mental health resources and criminal justice reform.

The 30-year-old rejects suggestions he lost to Pena due to the issues focused on. He said she won because the Republicans used a political tactic known as the "single shot": running only one candidate in a district with two seats, increasing the chance for Republicans to win one seat rather than losing both.

Matt Barreto, the lead Latino pollster for the 2020 Biden campaign, said the playing field in 2024 will be different. He said the 2020 contest was a struggle in some areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Democrats - unlike Republicans - heeded government warnings and did not campaign door-to-door or open offices in Hispanic neighbourhoods.

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said Trump would focus on issues important to Hispanic voters, including the economy, crime, and the southern border. "Hispanic voters will be very important in 2024," Miller said.

SUPPORT FOR BORDER WALL

Democratic analyst Teixeira said his party had made a fundamental mistake in recent election cycles: assuming Hispanic voters would find Trump and fellow Republicans' tough rhetoric against illegal immigrants as racist.

"Huge proportions of the Hispanic population, especially working-class Hispanics, are actually pretty disturbed by illegal immigration," Teixeira said, referring to migrants crossing the border into the US without visas.

Many Hispanics do find Trump's rhetoric offensive and vote for the Democratic Party. Most are focused on which party can best address their economic concerns, according to the UnidosUS poll.

In Reuters interviews with a dozen Hispanic voters in Yuma County, which contains part of Pena's district, none said they found Trump's rhetoric about illegal Mexican immigrants - whom he once described as murderers and rapists - as racist or xenophobic.

The people were focused on high prices, which most blamed Biden for. Of the dozen, six plan to vote for Trump, and the rest were undecided. Eight supported a border wall and wanted illegal immigrants kept out.

A large chunk of Trump's border wall sits close to San Luis, which has a population of around 35,000 and is a mix of big modern stores such as Walmart and scores of small Spanish-language food and clothing shops.

Alma Cuevas, 56, a retired school librarian in the city, came to the U.S. with her family from Mexico aged one.

An independent, she is undecided about next year's election, but doesn't think she can back Biden. She feels he has failed to deal with the influx of thousands of migrants across the border.

She is leaning towards Trump, because she felt better off economically when he was president.