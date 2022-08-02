    বাংলা

    Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine

    Chilean media showed aerial images of the sinkhole on land operated by a Canadian Lundin Mining copper mine

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 04:20 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 04:20 AM

    Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.

    Chilean media showed aerial images of the sinkhole on land operated by a Canadian Lundin Mining copper mine, about 665 kilometres (413 miles) north of capital Santiago.

    The National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) became aware of the sinkhole on Saturday and has sent specialist personnel to the area, the agency's director David Montenegro said in a statement.

    "There is a considerable distance, approximately 200 meters (656 feet), to the bottom," Montenegro said. "We haven't detected any material down there, but we have seen the presence of a lot of water."

    Sernageomin reported the closure of areas from the entrance to the work site of the Alcaparrosa mine, located near the sinkhole.

    In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole did not affect any workers or community members.

    "The closest home is more than 600 meters (1,969 feet) away while any populated area or public service are almost a kilometre from the affected zone," the statement read.

    Lundin Mining owns 80% of the property and the rest is held by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's monsoon rains forecast to be average in August, September
    India’s monsoon rains likely to be average in August
    India is the world's biggest exporter of rice, a staple for Asia, and monsoon rains determine the size of the country's rice crop
    Polio found in New York wastewater as state urges vaccinations
    Polio found in New York wastewater
    The polio virus was present in wastewater in a New York City suburb a month before health officials there announced a confirmed case of the disease last month
    Two dead in wake of Northern California wildfire
    2 dead in wake of Northern California wildfire
    The bodies were found inside a burned-out car in the path of a huge wildfire raging near the country's border with Oregon
    Winning lottery ticket for $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois
    Winning lottery ticket for $1.3bn jackpot sold in Illinois
    The ticket was sold at the Speedway fuel and convenience store in a Chicago suburb

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher