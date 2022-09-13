'Understaffed and overworked': Thousands of Minnesota nurses go on strike

The union says it has been negotiating a new agreement for more than five months, and that nurses have been working without a contract for weeks.

"Hospital executives have already driven nurses away from the bedside by their refusal to solve the crises of staffing and retention in our hospitals," the union's negotiating team said in a statement, adding that nurses were "understaffed and overworked."

The walkout was expected to affect at least 13 hospitals around Minneapolis and neighbouring St Paul. Twin Cities Hospital Group, which oversees four hospitals where nurses are striking, said it had asked the nurses' union to join them in mediation.

"A trained mediator can help parties focus on the key elements needed to move forward together. However, the nurses' union has rejected all our requests for mediation," the group said on its website.

Allina Health, which owns four hospitals with striking nurses, said on its website it was making every effort to minimise disruptions to patient care. It said it had been planning for a strike for months.