Georgia court acknowledges early release of Trump document on website

The Fulton County Georgia court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged the early release on its website of a document about former President Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday after seeing the document on the court's public website.

A statement from the court clerk said the system was being tested before the grand jury voted later in the day on whether to indict Trump on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

Later on Tuesday, Ché Alexander, the Fulton County Clerk of Courts, acknowledged to Atlanta's WSB-TV that she made a mistake as she was under pressure to make sure the release went smoothly, and that she hit send instead of pressing save. She added the document released earlier on Monday was not official and was simply a "work sample" and a "dry run."