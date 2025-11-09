Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Federal shutdown threatens these Trump voters’ livelihoods but not their political loyalties

Shutdown hits Trump voters with small businesses, federal jobs and benefits and reinforces political divisions, frustration

Federal shutdown threatens these Trump voters’ livelihoods but no
Steve Egan, owner of a custom promotional items business, holds a US President Donald Trump-themed rubber duck as he poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in Brandon, Florida, US, Apr 22, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 09:27 AM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 09:27 AM

Related Stories
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse: Taliban
Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse: Taliban
No US govt official will attend G20 summit: Trump
No US govt official will attend G20 summit: Trump
Read More
McDonald's, Chili's win on value
McDonald's, Chili's win on value
Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second
Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
UPS, FedEx ground MD-11 fleets after Louisville crash
UPS, FedEx ground MD-11 fleets after Louisville crash
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More