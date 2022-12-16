Shooting at US medical clinic leaves two wounded, suspect dead

A gunman on Thursday wounded two people, including his former girlfriend, in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania medical clinic before killing himself, local police said.

The suspect was identified as Xavier Starks and victims as Stacie Vereen and Travis Ritter, who were colleagues at the clinic, according to a release from the Wyomissing Police Department. It did not provide their ages or occupations.

Starks came to the medical office to confront Vereen after the couple broke up, according to a media release. When she arrived at her place of work, an argument ensued.

Ritter attempted to intervene when Starks pulled out a handgun and shot Vereen in the face or neck, Police Chief John Phillips told reporters. Starks then shot Ritter in the chest and then turned the gun on himself, police said.