California family kidnapped on Monday found dead, Sheriff says

"We are devastated. We are shocked. We are dying every moment," a relative who gave only his first name, Balwinder, said during that news conference.

Warnke said they had notified the family about the deaths.

"We got information from the suspect. We are going to keep that close to our chest at this point, but that suspect has in fact been talking to us," Warnke said.

Police had shown a surveillance video from outside the trucking company showing a man whose face was obscured by a medical-style mask leading away Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh, then Kaur and her daughter.