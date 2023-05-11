    বাংলা

    Trump plays down consequences of a US default: 'Could be maybe nothing'

    Most economists warn that a failure to raise the debt ceiling by June 1 will trigger a catastrophic economic recession

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 05:43 AM

    Republican former President Donald Trump on Wednesday played down the severity of a potential US government default, saying the consequences of a failure by Congress to raise the nation's debt limit "could be maybe nothing." 

    Most economists warn that a failure to raise the debt ceiling by June 1, when the US Treasury says the government will start to run out of money to meet its obligations, will trigger a catastrophic economic recession with the loss of millions of jobs. 

    Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans who control the House of Representatives are negotiating raising the debt limit, which is a mechanism to allow the government to pay obligations Congress has already incurred, such as payments on foreign debt and monthly Social Security checks. 

    In a televised CNN town hall appearance, Trump said Congress should claw back money allocated in Biden's domestic spending legislation. "If they don't ... you'll have to default," Trump said. He added consequences of a default could merely lead to "a bad week or a bad day." 

    Republicans are insisting on massive spending cuts before they agree to pass a debt ceiling increase. Biden so far is insisting on a "clean" measure without conditions. 

    Economists say threats by some Republicans not to raise the debt ceiling by June 1 is a dangerous game of Russian roulette with the US and global economy, as a failure to raise it will trigger the first US default in the country's history. 

    The debt limit was raised three times without a fight during Trump's four years as president, a period when the national debt also exploded because of his tax cuts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, April 27, 2023.
    Trump vows to investigate prosecutors
    In a campaign speech, Trump said the prosecutors were "persecuting conservatives" and touched on his policy positions and personal grievances
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    Trump calls rape claim 'ridiculous' in recorded testimony played during trial
    Denying the allegations of the plaintiff, Trump accused her of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public
    Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023.
    Trump urges defunding US Justice Department, FBI
    Trump took aim at federal law enforcement authorities even though the criminal charges against him were pursued not by them but by the Manhattan district attorney
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip
    He said he was travelling to see and inspect his properties in Scotland and Ireland

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire