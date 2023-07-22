    বাংলা

    Biden nominates Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be first woman to lead US Navy

    Admiral Lisa Franchetti, currently the vice chief of operations for the Navy, is widely respected and counts broad experience

    Phil Stewart and Steve HollandReuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 08:46 PM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 08:46 PM

    President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, an historic step that would break a gender barrier in the US military by making her the first woman to command the service and to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    The decision by Biden is a surprise. Pentagon officials had widely expected the nomination to go to Admiral Samuel Paparo, who leads the Navy in the Pacific and who has experience grappling with the growing challenge from China.

    Still, Franchetti, who is currently the vice chief of operations for the Navy, was among the candidates believed to be in the running for the position, is widely respected and counts broad experience, including as commander of US Naval Forces Korea, officials said.

    In a statement, Biden noted Franchetti's 38 years of experience.

    "Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas," Biden said in a statement, noting that she was the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the US Navy.

    Last year, Biden picked Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the US Coast Guard, making her its first female commanding officer. But the coast guard is not formally part of the Department of Defense, and instead falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

    Franchetti would become the first woman to lead a military service within the Defense Department and to join the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a group of eight top uniformed service members who advise the president on military issues.

    Biden also elevated Paparo, nominating him to become the commander of all US military forces in the Pacific. He picked Vice Admiral Stephen "Web" Koehler to succeed Paparo as commander of US Pacific Fleet.

    Biden's announcement comes during a block on all US military nominations in Congress by Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is protesting a Defense Department policy that reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion.

    Senior military nominations must be approved by the Senate. Although the review is usually routine, a single senator can pause the process by putting a hold on nominations that force them to be considered one at a time, taking many hours each.

    Tuberville's block could have a far-reaching impact across the armed forces, affecting troops and their families, and ultimately costing the US military talent, a point underscored this month by Biden's pick to become the top US general, Air Force General Charles "C.Q." Brown.

    The military is already having to shuffle staff to fill a top leadership post after the commandant of the Marine Corps, one of the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stepped down on Jul 10 when his four-year term ended.

    His Number 2 has taken over but the hold on promotions has left the Marine Corps without a confirmed leader in the job for the first time in more than a century, the Pentagon said.

    Biden said the delay undermined national security.

    "What Senator Tuberville is doing is not only wrong — it is dangerous," Biden said in the statement.

    "He is risking our ability to ensure that the United States Armed Forces remain the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. And his Republican colleagues in the Senate know it."

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden looks at the Memorial Wall as he is introduced to speak by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, US, Jul 8, 2022.
    Biden asks CIA Director Burns to join cabinet
    He leads with dignity and represents the very best of America, Biden says
    US President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with Nordic leaders (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023
    Biden's election war chest trails Trump's in size
    The disclosures filed to the Federal Election Commission point to a competitive money race ahead of the November 2024 presidential election
    A sign calling for student loan debt relief is seen in front of the Supreme Court as the justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments in two cases involving President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in Washington, US, Feb 28, 2023.
    Biden forgives $39bn in US student debt using programme tweak
    Borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they have made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments, the department said
    FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden speaks about his plans for continued student debt relief after a US Supreme Court decision blocking his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, at the White House in Washington, US Jun 30, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
    Biden cancels $39 bn in student debt
    The US president described the relief as a ‘fix’ to income-driven repayment plans

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen