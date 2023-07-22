Franchetti would become the first woman to lead a military service within the Defense Department and to join the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a group of eight top uniformed service members who advise the president on military issues.

Biden also elevated Paparo, nominating him to become the commander of all US military forces in the Pacific. He picked Vice Admiral Stephen "Web" Koehler to succeed Paparo as commander of US Pacific Fleet.

Biden's announcement comes during a block on all US military nominations in Congress by Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is protesting a Defense Department policy that reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion.

Senior military nominations must be approved by the Senate. Although the review is usually routine, a single senator can pause the process by putting a hold on nominations that force them to be considered one at a time, taking many hours each.

Tuberville's block could have a far-reaching impact across the armed forces, affecting troops and their families, and ultimately costing the US military talent, a point underscored this month by Biden's pick to become the top US general, Air Force General Charles "C.Q." Brown.

The military is already having to shuffle staff to fill a top leadership post after the commandant of the Marine Corps, one of the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stepped down on Jul 10 when his four-year term ended.

His Number 2 has taken over but the hold on promotions has left the Marine Corps without a confirmed leader in the job for the first time in more than a century, the Pentagon said.

Biden said the delay undermined national security.

"What Senator Tuberville is doing is not only wrong — it is dangerous," Biden said in the statement.

"He is risking our ability to ensure that the United States Armed Forces remain the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. And his Republican colleagues in the Senate know it."