    বাংলা

    New Mexico police detain suspect in probe of slayings of Muslim men

    Police in New Mexico say they have detained a suspect believed to have been involved in the recent murder

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2022, 07:59 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 07:59 PM

    New Mexico police said on Tuesday they had detained a suspect believed to be involved in four fatal shootings of Muslim men in Albuquerque over the past nine months.

    Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter that police tracked down a vehicle of interest in their probe of the murders, the latest of which involved a man who was gunned down on Friday night.

    "The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders," Medina wrote. He said police would hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

    Albuquerque and state authorities have been working to provide extra police presence at mosques during prayer times as the investigation proceeds in New Mexico's largest city, home to as many as 5,000 Muslims out of some 565,000 total residents.

    All of the men slain were Muslims of Pakistani or Afghan descent who resided in Albuquerque. The first of the killings occurred in November. Three others were killed over the past month.

    An official for the Islamic Centre of New Mexico, Albuquerque's largest mosque that several of the murdered men attended, declined immediate comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    After New Mexico killings, Muslims are on edge
    After New Mexico killings, Muslims are on edge
    The last three killings took place close to the University of New Mexico campus, and some Pakistani students have left town for safety
    FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
    FBI searches Trump's Florida home
    A source familiar with the matter confirmed the raid appeared to be tied to Trump's removal of classified records from the White House
    Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
    Chile sinkhole doubles in size
    It's now large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe, prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine
    Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico in 'targeted killings'
    Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico
    Police are probing the murders to determine if the killings are linked while the state's governor described them as ‘targeted killings’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher