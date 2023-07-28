Silo blast in southern Brazil kills at least eight, one missing

A company spokesperson said seven of those who died were foreign workers, mostly Haitians, and one was Brazilian.

C.Vale said the silo where the explosion occurred stored about 12,000 metric tons of soybeans and 40,000 metric tons of corn.

The company, which stores grains in 125 units across five Brazilian states and in Paraguay, had said earlier in the day nearly a dozen people had been hospitalized after the blast, excluding the fatalities.

Jose Ricken, president of Parana's farm cooperative group OCEPAR, told reporters that this was an isolated case, adding there had been no such incidents in the area "in a long time."

A similar explosion took place in 1993, C.Vale confirmed.

Ricken declined to speculate on the causes of the explosion, deferring questions to authorities as investigations are ongoing.

Grain dust particles are highly combustible and can cause fires or explosions in confined spaces such as grain storage facilities, although it is unclear what happened in this case.

The particles can be from wheat, oats, barley, or other types of grain that form layers or become airborne in an enclosed space. Research shows corn starch is one of the most dangerous and volatile.