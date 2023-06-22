Daughter of explorer on missing sub hopeful but says father doing what he loved

The daughter of one of the five people inside the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said she continued to hope they will be rescued but said she is comforted by the knowledge that her father, oceanographer Henri Nargeolet, is in the place he loved most.

Sidonie Nargeolet said on Thursday she was living with "a lot of stress, very mixed emotions" as the desperate search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical phase on Thursday, when air was expected to run out for the five people aboard.

"At times, I have a lot of hope, I am fine, I believe and have a lot of hope. But in others, hope goes away and it is hard to endure, and as more time goes by it gets harder," Nargeolet, 39, told Reuters in the town of La Massana, in the European microstate of Andorra where she lives.