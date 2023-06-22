    বাংলা

    Daughter of explorer on missing sub hopeful but says father doing what he loved

    Sidonie Nargeolet said she was living with "a lot of stress, very mixed emotions" as the desperate search is ongoing

    The daughter of one of the five people inside the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said she continued to hope they will be rescued but said she is comforted by the knowledge that her father, oceanographer Henri Nargeolet, is in the place he loved most.

    Sidonie Nargeolet said on Thursday she was living with "a lot of stress, very mixed emotions" as the desperate search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical phase on Thursday, when air was expected to run out for the five people aboard.

    "At times, I have a lot of hope, I am fine, I believe and have a lot of hope. But in others, hope goes away and it is hard to endure, and as more time goes by it gets harder," Nargeolet, 39, told Reuters in the town of La Massana, in the European microstate of Andorra where she lives.

    "Sometimes I don't check (the news) because I don't want to hear them saying that they now have very low oxygen. I prefer to listen to positive things, to hope, that they will continue looking for them," she said, adding she felt relieved knowing her father's vast experience underwater.

    "If they are not found, it will be very sad for us because we will not see him again. What he liked the most was to be in a submarine, (near) the Titanic. He is where he really loved being. I would prefer him (dying) at a place where he is very happy," Nargeolet said, struggling to hold back her tears.

