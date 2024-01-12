US power prices soar ahead of extreme cold and record natgas demand

Frigid weather moving into the central US will boost natural gas demand to record highs early next week, according to analysts forecasts, putting power and gas prices on track to hit their highest levels since December 2022.

In December 2022, a massive winter storm, known as Elliott, boosted gas use to an all-time high and nearly caused the collapse of some electric and gas systems in the eastern half of the country after dozens of power plants shut due in part to a lack of fuel.

The extreme weather expected next week could also test power grids, as electricity demand soars and some gas supply is cut due to freezing temperatures.

PJM Interconnection, the largest US power grid operator covering parts of 13 states from Illinois to New Jersey, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Texas grid operator, have both issued weather watches for the period ranging from Jan 14-17.

ERCOT anticipates normal grid conditions, but warned of higher electricity demand and the chance of lower reserves.