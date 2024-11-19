Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Biden pledges record $4bn to World Bank fund for poorest countries

It is unclear if US President-elect Donald Trump, who has proposed cutting foreign aid in the past, will honour Biden's pledge

Biden pledges record $4bn to WB fund
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday, Nov 18, 2024. REUTERS

David Lawder and Andrea Shalal, Reuters

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 09:37 AM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 09:37 AM

Related Stories
Sri Lanka president reappoints Amarasuriya as prime minister
Sri Lanka president reappoints Amarasuriya as prime minister
Thousands protest NZ bill rewriting Indigenous rights
Thousands protest NZ bill rewriting Indigenous rights
Can a COP29 deal clean up carbon offsets?
Can a COP29 deal clean up carbon offsets?
Norway mass killer Breivik seeks parole once again
Norway mass killer Breivik seeks parole once again
Read More
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More