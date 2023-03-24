    বাংলা

    China agrees to resume imports of Brazilian beef, authorises four new plants

    Sales of Brazilian beef to China were voluntarily halted following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 07:59 AM

    Efforts by the Brazilian government to lift a month-long ban on beef exports to China paid off on Thursday, as Beijing agreed to resume imports while also approving four new beef-packers based in Brazil, according to authorities in both countries.

    China's General Administration of Customs approved the resumption of imports of Brazilian beef and authorised the new plants a day after Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro arrived in Beijing ahead of a visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next week.

    Sales of Brazilian beef to China were voluntarily halted by Brazilian authorities on Feb 23, following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease.

    More than a quarter of the business leaders travelling to China with President Lula come from Brazil's booming meat industry, highlighting the high stakes for a sector reliant on Chinese demand for most of its exports.

    Lula will visit China accompanied by a delegation of 240 business representatives, including 90 from the agriculture sector.

    Datagro Pecuaria, a consultancy, said on Thursday this is the first time since 2019 that China has issued new export permits for Brazilian beef-packers, referring to the four new licenses granted to JBS SA and another three privately-owned companies.

    Earlier in the day, Favaro welcomed the lifting of the month-long ban and said this was a sign that could lead to new export permissions.

    Now, a total of 41 Brazilian beef plants are authorised to sell to China.

    Beef producers in Brazil were losing up to $25 million per day with the embargo in place. Some 62% of Brazil's beef exports went to China last year.

    In time, Brazil aims to renegotiate a bilateral sanitary protocol under which a single mad cow case triggers an export ban for the whole country.

    Shares in Brazilian beefpackers Minerva and JBS rose in morning trade, but later pared gains amid a widespread market rout.

    Chinese customers authorities on Thursday also removed a ban on a poultry plant operated by BRF SA enforced in December 2021, according to Datagro Pecuaria.

    The agriculture ministry confirmed the ban was lifted in Rio Grande do Sul, without referencing the company.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Credit Suisse is pictured outside its office building in Hong Kong, China Mar 21, 2023.
    Switzerland curbs bonus payouts at Credit Suisse
    The move will penalise bankers after a multi-billion-franc state rescue of the 167-year-old bank
    A building is seen on fire in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2023.
    Scores evacuated as fire erupts in Hong Kong skyscraper
    Firefighters battled the blaze at a redevelopment project in the Tsim Sha Tsui district throughout the early hours of Friday
    The Chinese flag is seen across the Victoria Harbour during sunset, in Hong Kong, China, Oct 12, 2022.
    Reuters reporters' online accounts faked to approach China activists
    The false representations of the two journalists appeared on platforms including Instagram and the Telegram message app
    An installation titled "Mr Cuddles Under the Eave" by Trevor Yeung is displayed at Art Basel in Hong Kong, China, Mar 23, 2023.
    Hong Kong announces measures to lure wealthy family offices
    A revamped investment migration scheme, new tax concessions and incentives such as art storage facilities at the city's airport will be part of the offerings, the government says

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain