China agrees to resume imports of Brazilian beef, authorises four new plants

More than a quarter of the business leaders travelling to China with President Lula come from Brazil's booming meat industry, highlighting the high stakes for a sector reliant on Chinese demand for most of its exports.

Lula will visit China accompanied by a delegation of 240 business representatives, including 90 from the agriculture sector.

Datagro Pecuaria, a consultancy, said on Thursday this is the first time since 2019 that China has issued new export permits for Brazilian beef-packers, referring to the four new licenses granted to JBS SA and another three privately-owned companies.

Earlier in the day, Favaro welcomed the lifting of the month-long ban and said this was a sign that could lead to new export permissions.

Now, a total of 41 Brazilian beef plants are authorised to sell to China.

Beef producers in Brazil were losing up to $25 million per day with the embargo in place. Some 62% of Brazil's beef exports went to China last year.