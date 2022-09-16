Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity

US President Joe Biden called on Americans to speak out against racism and extremism during a summit at the White House on Thursday, and said he would ask Congress to do more to hold social media companies accountable for spreading hate.

"White supremacists will not have the last word," Biden told the 'United We Stand' summit of bipartisan local leaders, experts and survivors.

Biden said America had long experienced a "through line of hate" against minority groups, one that had been given "too much oxygen" by politics and the media in recent years.

"It's so important that we keep hollering," he said. "It's so important for people to know that's not who we are."

The event also recognized communities that suffered hate-based attacks, including mass shootings at a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016 and at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket earlier this year, in which 10 Black people were gunned down by an avowed racist.

Hate crimes in the United States hit a 12-year high in 2020, the last available data, the FBI said last year.

Biden was introduced by Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during an August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. "Her murder resonated around the world, but the hate did not begin or end there," Bro said.