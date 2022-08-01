Two dead in wake of Northern California wildfire

Since it broke out on Friday, the fast-moving McKinney Fire has forced at least 2,000 residents to evacuate while destroying homes and critical infrastructure, mostly in Siskiyou County, home to Klamath National Forest, according to a release from Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday.

Two other fires in the county have forced at least 200 residents out of their homes, it said. Those fires grew to more than 1,700 acres combined as of Sunday, the US Forest Service said.

Already the largest blaze in California this year, the fire had ripped through 55,493 acres (22,457 hectares) and was still 0% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a Monday morning update.