Man with axe kills four at crèche in southern Brazil

A man armed with a small axe climbed over a wall into a crèche in Southern Brazil and killed four children on Wednesday, police said, injuring five others in the attack.

The 25-year-old man turned himself in to police after the rampage, security chief Marcio Alberto Filippi told reporters.

Police said three boys - two aged 4 and one aged 5 - and one girl aged 7 were killed.

Four of the injured children between the ages of 3 to 5 were being treated in a hospital and were reported in stable condition, while a fifth child had minor injuries, police said.